St. John Coastal Zone Management Committee members said they were thrilled to give a thumbs-up to the V.I. Human Services Department’s application for the demolition and complete rebuild of the Cruz Bay Head Start building.
“It’s my delight and great pleasure,” committee member Brion Morrisette said of his “yay” vote. “We’re delighted with this and how it will help the St. John youth.”
The committee mandated special conditions including the protection of stormwater inlets and measures to prevent sediment, debris, noise, dust, and vibration from negatively impacting surrounding communities, including the Animal Care Center of St. John and St. Ursula’s Episcopal Church, during demolition and construction.
The new Head Start facility will serve 20 children, and the demolition and rebuild is expected to take an estimated eight to 10 months. The site’s existing septic tank will be converted to a sanitary lift station, and the building will be connected to the V.I. Waste Management Authority’s Cruz Bay wastewater treatment plant via existing pipes that are buried under Route 104. Potable water will be supplied by the V.I. Water and Power Authority, with cisterns on site as a backup. The building will have a backup generator in the event of power failure, and will be constructed with concrete blocks and a steel roof.
The new Head Start facility is designed to be resistant to winds up to 180 mph with impact-resistant windows and doors, and it will be able to serve as a hurricane shelter.
“We’re very pleased with the excitement you guys have for this project,” said committee chairman Andrew Penn. “Thank you for being so enthusiastic.”
The Cruz Bay building received heavy damage during the 2017 hurricanes.