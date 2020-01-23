The circus is coming to town this weekend at Fish Bay’s Butterfly Beach Villa, complete with a fire dancer, hula hoop performers, and a pool full of real live mermaids for the Animal Care Center of St. John’s annual winter gala, with an “Under the Big Top” theme, Saturday at 6 p.m.
In addition to the circus-themed performances, there will be carnival-style foods like a popcorn stand and a cotton candy station, as well as an open bar. Attendees are invited to get creative with circus or carnival-themed attire, or they can opt for island fancy wear instead.
