The V.I. Health Department confirmed Thursday that a 50-year-old woman on St. Croix has died due to COVID-19, marking the 83rd virus-related death in the territory since the pandemic began.
According to a released statement, the department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourages residents to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in the household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash hands often with soap and warm water.
The statement further notes that “getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death.”
To schedule a vaccination appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at community vaccination centers on St. Croix in La Grande Princesse and on St. Thomas at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.