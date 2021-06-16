The V.I. Health Department on Tuesday announced the territory’s 30th death linked to COVID, and is urging residents to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks and observing other social distancing guidelines.
The victim has been identified as a 72-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
The announcement comes four days after a 105-year-old woman on that island became the 29th person to die from the virus.
Local officials have said the territory is experiencing an uptick in positive COVID cases with the Department of Health reporting 82 active COVID cases as of Tuesday. A majority of the cases are said to be on St. Thomas.
Health officials continue to urge residents to take precautionary measures that include staying home and practicing social distancing to wearing a mask in company of others and cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly. Individuals should also wash hands often with soap and warm water.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. For medical emergencies, call 911.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.