Starting today, the Health Department will temporarily cease its COVID-19 pop-up testing events on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
“The Department was able to quickly meet the needs of the community in response to the testing demand during the omicron surge,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said Tuesday. “With the decrease in new and active cases now, we can safely resume our regular daily testing hours.”
Testing by appointment will still be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix and the Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
Pre-registration for testing can be completed online at covid19usvi.com/testing. The Epidemiology hotline numbers are accessible from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for callers to report suspected cases at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519.
Pop-up vaccinations will continue Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 3 p.m. at Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas.
On St. Croix, free vaccines are available at The Market every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Farmers Market at the Agricultural Fairgrounds on Centerline Road every Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m.
Free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Port Authority Enighed Pond lot on St. John.
COVID-19 vaccines are available for children ages 5-11 on Tuesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maternal Child Health on St. Thomas and Monday through Friday at the Community Vaccination Center on St. Croix from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For children ages 5 and older vaccine appointments can be scheduled by calling 340-777-8227 or online at covid19usvi.com/vaccines.