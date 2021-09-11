The V.I. Health Department confirmed the territory’s 64th and 65th COVID-related deaths Friday, bringing the number of victims who’ve died from the virus since the month began to nine.
The 64th victim of the virus is a 71-year-old man on St. Croix, and the 65th victim is a 47-year-old St. Thomas woman, Health officials said in separate statements. The department urges residents to continue to practicing social distancing, wear masks in company of others outside of the household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly and washing hands often.
The department also encourages those who are unvaccinated to make an appointment to get vaccinated, noting that “getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death.”
To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at the community vaccination centers. On St. Croix the center is located at the Nissan Center and on St. Thomas, it is at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. In an emergency, call 911.