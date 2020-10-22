The V.I. Health Department has been awarded $1.8 million to demolish an abandoned mental health building at the John S. Moorehead Municipal Complex on St. Thomas.
The funds, courtesy of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program, will allow for the demolition of the two-story building, which used to house the department’s mental health division. Eliminating the steel structure will pave the way for a new 50,000 square foot parking lot and sidewalk designed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to a statement from the V.I. Office of Disaster Recovery.
V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion applauded the collaboration between her staff, FEMA and the Office of Disaster Recovery.
“Following a lengthy and complex process, FEMA has now granted the refurbishment of the interior of the buildings in the existing envelope and the development of a parking lot solving a long-standing issue at our St. Thomas location,” she said in the statement.
Solicitation for the demolition is currently under development. Once a contractor is selected and the contract is executed, work will begin.
Construction of the parking lot should be complete by November 2022.
The obligation also lays the groundwork for a location to house the department’s clinical services while repairs are made to eleven historic buildings at the Moorehead Municipal Hospital.
“The Office of Disaster Recovery continues to utilize all of its resources to support the efforts of the Department of Health,” said Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien. “The department currently has nine other projects under FEMA review, six of which are hinged to the restoration of the department’s clinical operations on St. Thomas.”