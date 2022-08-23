The V.I. Health Department has begun vaccinating individuals who are at risk of contracting monkeypox, but Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said Monday that the Virgin Islands does not currently have any confirmed cases.
Eight samples were tested and found negative for monkeypox, and testing on two other samples is pending, Ellis said during the weekly Government House press briefing.
As monkeypox continues to spread worldwide, at-risk Virgin Islanders will be able to obtain the vaccine by appointment.
People who are likely to be exposed to monkey pox are also eligible, including laboratory workers, emergency room clinical staff, emergency first responders, the severely immunocompromised, and sex workers among others, according to information from the Health Department.
Anyone who is eligible and interested in receiving the monkeypox vaccine can call the Communicable Diseases Division Clinic for eligibility confirmation and scheduling of vaccination through the Department of Health Clinics. The contact number for both districts: 340-774-9000, extension 4663.
The Health Department is also tracking 209 active cases of COVID-19, including 125 on St. Croix, 76 on St. Thomas, and eight on St. John. The seven-day test positivity rate is 10.6%.
There have been 122 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are no COVID patients hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and four are hospitalized at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. Ellis said none of the four are on a ventilator.
The department urges all residents age six and older to remain up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
For COVID-19 vaccine appointments, call 340-244-0016.
Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez announced the department’s rollout of the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT, for the 2021-22 school year.
Unlike regular SNAP benefits, P-EBT is a one-time benefit issuance for a particular school year.
This week’s disbursement will be the fifth issuance of P-EBT since 2020, and two months’ worth of benefits will be issued each day starting Monday, Cause-Gomez said.
For eligible children who received regular SNAP, benefits will be loaded on the existing household card. For eligible children who do not receive SNAP but were issued a card in the past, the benefits will be loaded onto that card. Individuals who need a replacement card can call the hotline at 340-772-7120, or via email at PEBT@DHS.vi.gov.
Eligible recipients can also go to issuance offices in person at the Knud Hansen Complex on St. Thomas and in Mars Hill on St. Croix.
The department estimates that 12,540 children will receive a total disbursement of $6.47 million in benefits this week.
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said a tropical wave located a few hundred miles off the coast of Africa is producing “disorganized showers and thunderstorms,” and environmental conditions could support some development while it moves west across the Atlantic.
There is five-day chance of formation is low, at 20%, Jaschen said.
“Maritime conditions for shipping out of Florida indicate smooth ocean conditions for the next seven days, which is very good,” Jaschen said.
VITEMA will continuing monitoring for potential storms and issue warnings when necessary. To sign up for alerts, visit VITEMA.vi.gov and sign up for the free “Alert VI” system.
