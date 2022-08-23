The V.I. Health Department has begun vaccinating individuals who are at risk of contracting monkeypox, but Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said Monday that the Virgin Islands does not currently have any confirmed cases.

Eight samples were tested and found negative for monkeypox, and testing on two other samples is pending, Ellis said during the weekly Government House press briefing.

