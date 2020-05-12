Two health clinics in the territory were recently awarded almost $485,000 in federal aid to assist in their efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and expand testing, according to a Government House statement.
Frederiksted Health Care Inc. on St. Croix was awarded $275,719 and the East End Medical Center on St. Thomas was awarded $209,149.
The centers will use the funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment; training for staff; administration of tests; laboratory services; notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.
The federal funding is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed on April 24. Through its Health Resources and Services Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services awarded $583 million to 1,385 HRSA-funded health centers in the United States and its territories, according to the statement.