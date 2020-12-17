Nurse practitioners, epidemiologists, registered nurses, and other healthcare staff were among the first Virgin Islanders to receive the much-anticipated Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
Shortly after the vaccine shipment was delivered from the V.I. Health Department by the V.I. National Guard, Registered Nurse Hope Bagley delivered the first shot to Dr. Jan Tawakol of Plessen Healthcare on St. Croix, according to a Health Department statement.
On St. Thomas, Registered Nurse Beranice Wade of Schneider Hospital delivered the first shot to the Health Department’s Medical Director, Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar.
“By vaccination, I think it’s very important we realize what tool we have in our hands and all of us take that step to stop this virus,” said Dr. Tawakol in the statement.
The first vaccinations were livestreamed on Facebook in an effort to show the community that healthcare workers were taking the first step in keeping the community safe, as well as proving to the public that the vaccine itself was safe.
“Seeing pictures and videos of the first clinical staff receiving the COVID-19 vaccine creates a level of excitement throughout the healthcare community, especially knowing that our own Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar was one of the first in line to become immunized,” said V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion.
“The vaccine represents increased immunity against the virus and indeed shines the glimmer of hope that I spoke of — the hope we have been waiting for.” On Monday, Encarnacion said 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which was approved Friday for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, arrived on St. Croix and would be distributed to health care providers across the territory.
The initial doses are part of the first phase of a federally-recommended distribution plan, which gives priority to clinical health care staff and persons in long-term care facilities. As more doses arrive weekly, priority will expand to first responders, those with immunocompromised conditions and seniors.
The general public should start receiving vaccinations by springtime, according to the Health Department.
Even with the arrival of the vaccine, the department urges the community to remain vigilant and adhere to guidelines and best practices to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance from persons outside of your household, avoiding non-essential travel and staying home when sick.
The public can visit www.covid19usvi.com for updates.
Get tested
The V.I. Health Department is providing free COVID-19 tests today on St. Croix and St. Thomas. The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Home Depot parking lot on St. Croix and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Home Depot parking lot on St. Thomas.