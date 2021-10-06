V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion has been elected the Atlantic territorial director for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.
The non-profit association is a national organization representing public health agencies in the United States and the more than 100,000 public health professionals the agencies employ, according to a Health Department statement Tuesday.
“I am honored to serve on the board of ASTHO during such a critical yet influential time for public health,” Encarnacion said.
She has been a member of the association since 2019, and earlier this year, she joined the directors board.
“It is a rare and distinct honor to be asked to become a member of the ASHTO board,” Encarnacion said.
The association’s members formulate and seek to influence public health policy, according to the release.
The board’s primary function is to track, evaluate and advise members on the impact and formation of public and private health policy which may affect them, and to provide guidance and technical assistance on improving the nation’s health, the release said.
“I subscribe to ASTHO’s vision that speaks to advancing health equity and optimal health for all,” Encarnacion said. “Being on the board affords me the ability to more strategically advocate for the U.S. Virgin Islands and the other territories represented.”