Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis told the public that the omicron surge is “not over yet,” but thanked the community as the positivity rate continues to trend downward.
“We are a remarkable people, and we are grateful for all the cooperation that we received from the other agencies, private supporters and you, the community, for seeing us through the omicron surge,” Ellis said during a Government House press briefing Monday.
Ellis offered condolences to those who have lost loved ones to the COVID-19 virus, as the territory recorded its 106th COVID-19 fatality.
The deceased is a 78-year-old female on St. Thomas, Ellis said.
At Luis Hospital there are two COVID-19 patients with one vented, and at Schneider Hospital, there are five COVID-19 patients with two patients vented, Ellis reported.
“We can all have a real impact on keeping our COVID-19 numbers and hospital admissions down by getting vaccinated,” Ellis said.
Ellis said everyone ages 5 and up can get the vaccine and encouraged residents, including those in vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women, to get it.
“A recent study published reports that damage to the placenta of COVID positive mothers can result in fetal death,” Ellis said. “Vaccination is recommended for all women of child bearing age, during pregnancy and lactating mothers.
Poster contest
At the press briefing Ellis invited Virgin Islanders to vote for their favorite artwork submitted by high schoolers in the territory for the Coming Through COVID-19 Art Contest.