The V.I. Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19 related death, bringing the territory’s death toll to 107.
The deceased is an 84-year-old woman on St. Thomas, the island’s 58th fatality since the pandemic started, according to the department.
The department encourages the public to get vaccinated to help prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. Anyone 5 years or older can get the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at the territory’s community vaccination centers.
St. Croix’s community vaccination center is in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda dealership and The Paint Shop. St. Thomas’s center is at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19 call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.