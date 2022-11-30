The V.I. Department announced the 125th COVID related death on Tuesday.
The deceased is an 84-year-old man on St. Thomas, according to a news release.
The department, which extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, said it continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourages the public to become fully vaccinated and boosted.
Residents are also urged to remember to follow all precautionary measures by practicing social distancing around persons with whom you do not reside, wearing a mask in crowded public areas, washing hands often with soap and warm water, and cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly.