The V.I. Health Department on Monday confirmed the 127th COVID-related death.
The deceased was identified as an 83-year-old male on St. Thomas.
According to a department statement, Health officials extend condolences to the family and friends of the victim. Meanwhile the department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and encourages residents to become fully vaccinated and boost ed.
Residents are also urged to remember to follow all precautionary measures by practicing social distancing around persons with whom they do not reside, wearing a mask in crowded public areas, washing hands often with soap and warm water, and cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly.