ST. THOMAS — The Health Department announced over the weekend the territory’s 29th death related to COVID-19.
The individual was identified as a 105-year-old St. Thomas woman, according to a statement released Saturday.
The territory is experiencing an uptick in positive COVID cases with Health reporting 126 active COVID cases as of Saturday. A majority of the cases are said to be on St. Thomas.
Health officials continue to urge residents to take precautionary measures. These include staying at home, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask in company of others, cleaning frequently used areas thoroughly, and washing hands often with soap and warm water.
Last month, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced that while an increasing number of stateside jurisdictions have relaxed their mask mandate, it’s still a requirement to enter businesses, government offices and certain public areas.
Bryan noted he will not close beaches for the long weekend leading to the July 4th observance, but warned residents to “Mask Up.”
“I would be disingenuous if I did not share with you that the virus is very much alive in our community, and the place that you are most likely to get it is anywhere you don’t have your mask on so ‘Mask Up,’ ” he said of the ongoing initiative.
The Virgin Islans, he said, has seen a 20% increase in COVID-19 cases from May. About 50% of the people who have contracted the virus have been associated with the food service industry, he said.