The V.I. Health Department on Wednesday confirmed three COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number in the territory to 44.
The deceased are a 62-year-old woman on St. John, a 58-year-old woman on St. Thomas and an 80-year-old woman on St. Croix, according to a Health Department press release. This is the second death on St. John, the 25th on St. Thomas and the 17th on St. Croix since the start of the pandemic.
According to officials, there currently are 21 COVID patients at Schneider Hospital, two of whom are on ventilators. At Luis Hospital, four of the 16 patients with COVID are on ventilators.
In the British Virgin Islands, 37 individuals have died from the COVID-19 virus.
The Health Department continues to urge residents to stay home, practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of their household, clean frequently used areas and thoroughly wash your hands often with soap and warm water.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.