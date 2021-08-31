On Monday, the V.I. Health Department confirmed the territory’s 54th death related to COVID.
The deceased is a 61-year-old woman from St. Thomas, who was hospitalized at the Schneider Hospital.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to loved ones of that young lady, and all others who have suffered as a result of coronavirus,” Bryan said during a press briefing.
At the briefing, infectious disease specialist Dr. Tai Hunte-Ceasar reported that there were 269 active cases in the territory, 152 on St. Thomas, 101 on St. Croix and 16 on St. John. The seven day positivity rate has fallen to 2.76% from 4.54% the previous week.
“Since we confirmed the delta variant in the territory in late July, we have lost 21 community members,” Hunte-Ceasar said.
The Health Department confirmed Luis Hospital has five COVID-19 patients, all on ventilators; and Schneider Hospital has 10 COVID-19 patients, with five patients on ventilators.
Hunte-Ceasar encourages residents who become sick with COVID to accept the monoclonal antibody treatment, after several patients declined treatment when initially offered, only to request it later when they were no longer eligibile.
“Antibodies are molecularly developed antibodies derived from COVID recovered patients, that can be transfused to those with mild disease to prevent progression to severe disease. This treatment is live saving, but only effective if given very early on,” Hunte-Ceasar explained.
Those who receive monoclonal antibody treatment can still receive the vaccine three months after the treatment was administered. And, those who recover from COVID-19 on their own can receive the vaccine as soon as they are cleared from quarantine.
The territory’s vaccination rate stands at only 47.3%, 22.7% off from the 70% rate needed to reach community immunity, Hunte-Ceasar said.
Hunte-Ceasar also helped to clarify some confusion around the third dose the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended for those who are immunocompromised, following reports of residents being turned away at vaccination centers when requesting a third dose.
Hunte-Ceasar said those who are eligible for a third dose must have documentation to show they fall within the immunocompromised category. The Health Department recommends speaking with a healthcare provider to determine if someone meets this criteria.
The third dose is also not the same thing as a booster shot, which is only administered when the immune response decreases over time. Currently, the CDC is not recommending booster shots to populations outside of those who are immunocompromised.