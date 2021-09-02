In less than 24 hours, the V.I. Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19 related death, bringing the territory’s death toll to 57.
The deceased is a 70-year-old woman on St. Thomas, according to the department.
The department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19, and is encouraging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 12 years or older can get the vaccine.
To schedule an appointment, please call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers, or at the Health Department’s pop-up vaccination events.
The current schedule for pop-up vaccinations is Tuesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix; Tuesdays and Thursday, from noon to 3 p.m., at Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas; and Wednesdays, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Port Authority gravel lot in Cruz Bay, St. John.
The Health Department will also provide vaccinations on St. Croix at The Market every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and at the Farmers Market at the Agricultural Fairgrounds on Centerline Road on Saturdays from 7 to 11 a.m. for the remainder of the month.
The Health Department also announced additional upcoming vaccination events.
St. Thomas
Today: 7 to 10 p.m. at Virgin Haven
Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Labor Department
St. Croix
Saturday: 9 a.m. to noon at Lighthouse Mission
Sept. 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Labor Department
To report a suspected case of COVID-19 call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.