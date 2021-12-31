The V.I. Health Department on Thursday confirmed another COVID-19 related death, bringing the territory’s death toll to 89 since the pandemic began last year.
The deceased is a 68-year-old man on St. John, according to the department’s press release.
The department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19, and asks residents to continue to take precautionary measures by social distancing, wearing a mask, cleaning frequently used areas and washing hands often with soap and warm water.
Health officials also noted that getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death, and that anyone 5 years or older can get the vaccine..
To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers or at the Health Department’s pop-up vaccination events.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. or call 911 for a medical emergency. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.