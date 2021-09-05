On Sunday, The V.I. Health Department confirmed the territory’s 61st COVID-releated death.
The deceased, a 30-year-old man on St. Croix, is one of the territory’s youngest victims of the virus.
While the virus has mostly impacted seniors, in July, V.I. officials announced that a 9-year-old had been hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began, the virus has been blamed for the deaths of 19 individuals on St. Croix, two on St. John and 40 on St. Thomas.
And, after falling for several days, the number of active cases in the territory has climbed since Thursday, according to Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Report.
According to the latest data released by the department on Saturday, there were 113 active cases on St. Croix, 64 on St. Thomas and 4 on St. John as of Friday.
To slow the spread of the virus, the department advises individuals to practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water.
To schedule an appointment to receive the free vaccine, call 340- 777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.