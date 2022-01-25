The V.I. Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19 related death, bringing the territory’s toll to 97.
After notifying next of kin, Health announced that the deceased is a 77-year-old man on St. Croix.
The department also urged unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated, noting the COVID-19 vaccine “can prevent severe illness and death.”
To schedule an appointment to be vaccinated, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Walk-ins are accepted at the Community Vaccination Centers in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix and at the department’s clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 on St. Croix or 340-776-1519 on St. Thomas. Residents with a medical emergency should call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.