Health officials in both the U.S. and British Virgin Islands reported additional COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, even as cases continue to slowly decline.
U.S. Virgin Islands
The V.I. Health Department has confirmed another COVID-related death, bringing the territory’s toll to 98.
After notifying next of kin, Health announced that the deceased is a 60-year-old woman on St. Thomas.
This is the fourth COVID-related death within the last week, according to Health Department reports.
On Tuesday, Luis Hospital reported 12 COVID patients and Schneider Hospital reported 13 COVID patients. Four patients are on ventilators at each hospital.
There are currently 711 active COVID cases in the territory, with 403 on St. Croix, 46 on St. John and 262 on St. Thomas.
The department continues to urge unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated, noting the COVID-19 vaccine “can prevent severe illness and death.”
To schedule an appointment to be vaccinated, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Walk-ins are accepted at the community vaccination centers in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix and at the department’s clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 on St. Croix or 340-776-1519 on St. Thomas. Residents with a medical emergency should call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.
British Virgin Islands
In the British Virgin Islands, two additional deaths were reported, bringing the territory’s death toll from COVID-19 to 49 since the pandemic began.
The deaths were confirmed in the territory’s epidemiological dashboard released Tuesday afternoon. Officials, however, did not indicate the age, gender or any other information about the latest victims of the virus.
Currently, 415 cases have been confirmed in the British territory, with three aboard vessels, 342 on Tortola, 62 on Virgin Gorda, two on Anegada and six on Jost Van Dyke. Thirteen people are currently hospitalized.
The BVI has seen 10 COVID-19 deaths so far in January, after a spike in cases driven by the omicron variant peaked at 1,387 active cases. It is only the second time that the BVI’s death toll has reached double figures during any month of the pandemic, with a record 26 deaths in July, connected with the delta variant at the time.