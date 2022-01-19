The V.I. Health Department on Tuesday announced that three COVID-19 related deaths occurred over the past week, bringing the territory’s death toll to 94.
The deceased were identified as three men, ages 89 and 80 on St. Thomas, and a 70-year-old on St. Croix, according to Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis.
During a Government House press briefing Tuesday, Ellis said there are currently 25 COVID-19 patients under care at the territory’s hospitals. Fourteen are at Schneider Hospital, with two on ventilators. Eleven are at Luis Hospital, with one individual on a ventilator.
As of Tuesday, the Health Department reported a total of 1,422 active cases in the territory, with 789 on St. Croix, 568 on St. Thomas and 65 on St. John.
According to Ellis, the seven-day positivity rate is at 17.88%, a drop from last week’s 21.76%, but she urged caution from residents.
“This number is still very high, and the likelihood of you talking to someone or hugging someone sick or positive for COVID-19 is high,” Ellis said.
She added that unvaccinated individuals who test positive are required to isolate for 10 days while vaccinated individuals who test positive are required to isolate for seven days.
“These isolation guidelines apply to individuals who are exhibiting symptoms, as well as those who are not,” Ellis said. “Even if you are not feeling sick at all, once you have tested positive, you must avoid contact with others and remain at home.”
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should not leave isolation for any reason, including to retest, according to Ellis. Anyone who is waiting for test results from the Health Department’s drive-through testing should also remain at home and not return to the testing site for any reason, she said.
For more information on scheduling a test appointment, or to view the Health Department’s pop-up testing schedule, visit covid19/usvi.com/testing.
Schoolwide testing
Richard Motta, Government House communications director, who was present at the briefing, reminded parents that all students must be tested for COVID-19 before returning to in-person learning, which begins Monday.
The Health Department, he said, will begin free testing of students and school staff today.
According to Motta, the Education Department will email a testing schedule to students and school employees.
Parents can download the COVID-19 testing consent form at www.vide.vi by clicking on the COVID-19 Forms tab at the top of the page.
The department began testing food authority workers, custodians and monitors last week and those who did not get tested will be required to test this week, according to officials.