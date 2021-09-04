The V.I. Health Depatment confirmed three more COVID-19 related deaths in the territory, just as testing confirms the highly contagious delta variant is now the predominant strain of the virus in the territory.
The deceased are a 61-year-old man, a 78-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, all from St. Thomas. The territory’s death toll from the virus is now at 60.
The department’s Epidemiology Division has been working with Yale University to test sequence samples from positive COVID-19 cases.
Last week, 12 samples were sequenced and 11 of those found to be the delta variants. One sample was confirmed to be the alpha variant.
Of the 60 deaths related to COVID-19 in the territory, 27 of those occurred after the delta variant was confirmed to be in the territory in late July.
With the emergence of the lethal variant, the territory has also seen record-high hospitalizations, the department said.
As of Friday, there were 142 active cases.
With the surge in positive cases, there is a greater chance for the virus to continue to mutate.
“Mutations can make the virus more virulent and could potentially cause it to be resistant to the vaccine in the future. The sooner more residents get vaccinated, the risk of the virus mutating will decrease,” the press release stated.
The COVID-19 vaccine helps to prevent hospitalizations and death related to the virus and is protective against all known variants.
“I urge you to get the vaccine to protect not only yourself, but your loved ones and the community as a whole,” Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis said.
Anyone 12 years or older can get the vaccine.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Walk-ins are also accepted at the department’s Community Vaccination Centers at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix and at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call the department’s epidemiology hotline at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. COVID-19 testing can be scheduled online at covid19usvi.com/testing.
The hotline and drive-thru testing will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.