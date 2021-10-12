The V.I. Health Department has confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the territory’s death toll up to 75.
The deceased are a 37-year-old man on St. Croix and a 59-year-old woman on St. Thomas, according to the department’s press release.
The department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19, and is encouraging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help prevent serious illness and death.
Anyone 12 years or older can get the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers.
St. Croix’s community vaccination center is located at the Nissan Center, in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda Dealership and The Paint Shop. St. Thomas’s community vaccination center is located at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19 call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.