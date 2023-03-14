Government officials are continuing to encourage Virgin Islanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and to prepare for an annual tsunami warning siren testing event.

At the weekly Government House press briefing Monday, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said the U.S. Virgin Islands will participate in the annual CARIBE WAVE exercise, which is a regional effort to promote tsunami awareness and readiness through drills and tests of the 44 tsunami sirens across the territory.

