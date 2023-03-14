Government officials are continuing to encourage Virgin Islanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and to prepare for an annual tsunami warning siren testing event.
At the weekly Government House press briefing Monday, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen said the U.S. Virgin Islands will participate in the annual CARIBE WAVE exercise, which is a regional effort to promote tsunami awareness and readiness through drills and tests of the 44 tsunami sirens across the territory.
The drills and siren testing will take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and Jaschen alerted residents that it is only a drill.
In addition to testing the tsunami sirens located on St. Thomas, St. Croix, St. John and Water Island, VITEMA also will use its VI Alert system, which will send out test messages by text and email in English and Spanish to anyone signed up to use the alert system. The alerts will clearly designate that a test is underway, and at the conclusion of VITEMA’s CARIBE WAVE drills, a VI Alert message will be sent out notifying residents that the test is over.
Residents can sign up for Alert VI on the VITEMA website at vitema.vi.gov by using the link to Alert VI. Residents who have difficulty accessing the website can call VITEMA from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 340-774-2244 for St. Thomas; 340-776-2244 for St. John: and 340 773-2244 for St. Croix.
Under the “Tsunami” section of the VITEMA website residents can download section maps of St. Croix, St. Thomas, and St. John that show the tsunami evacuation zone in yellow and safe elevation areas in green, which is the “safe zone.”
Residents are encouraged to sign up for CARIBE WAVE as an individual, family or business at TsunamiZone.org. Currently, the U.S. Virgin Islands has 10,447 participants signed up for Caribe Wave 2023.
Assistant Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said that COVID-19 cases continue to fall, and the Health Department is tracking only 19 confirmed cases territorywide, including 10 on St. Croix and 9 on St. Thomas. There are no cases on St. John, and no COVID-19 patients are currently receiving treatment at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas or Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
There have been 130 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in 2020. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said the Office of Management and Budget is hosting the annual Spring Revenue Estimating Conference today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be broadcast live on the Government House Facebook page at facebook.com/GovernmentHouseUSVI or on the government access channel, which is channels 27 and 527 for VIYA customers.
The revenue estimating conference is mandated by law to be held twice a year for the Government of the Virgin Islands’ revenue-generating agencies to report their financial forecasts.
The government’s “transparency” website, transparency.vi.gov, which has been down since at least Jan. 18, is still nonfunctional.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Motta said in a message Monday that “The work being done to the Transparency website is near completion and should be complete by the end of this week.”
OMB Director Jenifer O’Neal previously said in a press release that the website was down for routine maintenance. Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce said during a subsequent senate hearing that the website was having technical issues that caused incorrect information to be displayed to the public.
Motta also said Monday that he still doesn’t have any official information about a rumored job change for Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, who has not responded to requests for comment from The Daily News.
Nelson, “is still the Commissioner of Agriculture,” Motta said in a message to The Daily News. “There is talk of the commissioner moving on — not sure from where it originated — but I do not have any official information on the Commissioner’s future plans.”
