A Monday press briefing at Government House tackled a wide range of topics to include the territory’s COVID positivity rate and announcements by Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. and Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis relative to health-related activities residents can take part in.
As of Monday, the territory’s positivity rate has increased to 10.5% with a total of 178 active COVID-19 cases, of which 98 are on St. Croix, 86 are on St. Thomas, and 12 are on St. John, according to Ellis.
Of the cases, there are two individuals who have been hospitalized at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, and four hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix. One of the six patients is on a ventilator, and the latest fatality in the territory has claimed the life of a 94-year-old woman on St. Croix.
Also Monday, Ellis announced that soon the territory will have access to a national suicide prevention hotline.
Beginning July 16, residents will be able to dial 9-8-8 and receive crisis support through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline “where compassionate, accessible care and support is available for anyone experiencing mental health-related stress — whether this is thoughts of suicide, mental health, or substance use crisis, or any other call of emotional distress.”
Ellis added people may also dial the number should they be worried about a loved one who may need support.
Meanwhile, residents can look forward to a territorywide walk-a-thon dubbed “Walk Out Wednesdays,” as well a health fair hosted at the V.I. Diabetes Center of Excellence where residents can take advantage of free diabetes screening, foot and chiropractic care, and nutrition counseling.
Walk Out Wednesdays starts at 5:30 p.m. on July 20 territorywide. On St. Croix, the 2-mile walk begins at Midre Cummings Park and ends at the Frederiksted pool. On St. Thomas, the 1.4 mile walk starts at Emile Griffith Ballpark to Yacht Haven Grande. On St. John, the 1.5-mile walk starts at the V.I. National Park and ends near Caneel Bay Resort.
The V.I. Sports, Parks, and Recreation Department will lead “this first event with more similar activities to come in the next few weeks,” Motta said.
The walking fitness challenge is open to all ages “in hopes to motivate a routine for a healthier, more active lifestyle,” he added.
All participants will end up completing six miles by the program’s end and receive a commemorative T-shirt, wrist band, and towel.
On July 30, the V.I. Diabetes Center of Excellence will host a health fair with free diabetes screenings, eye exams, foot and chiropractic care, group medication management, nutrition counseling. Participants will also have access to an endocrinologist who will be on site.
“We hope to enroll patients at the fair and will begin seeing our first round of patients for medical services in the month of August,” Motta said on behalf of the center.
Residents also are invited, from 2 to 4 p.m. that day, to visit the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex for a walkthrough of the building, which has served as the Health Department’s headquarters on St. Croix.
“We are planning a wonderful ceremony to honor and commemorate the 70-year-old structure and also provide an exciting glimpse into our future plans for the site,” Ellis said.
The Harwood complex underwent an extensive renovation in 2004, but three years later certain areas were so beset with mold that employees staged a protest. Then Gov. John de Jongh Jr. toured the facility with acting Health Commissioner Phyllis Wallace to expedite a contract to alleviate mold conditions in the building, Government House said in a released statement at the time. De Jongh addressed employees who were protesting, assuring them all would be done to provide both clients and employees with adequate workplace conditions. The building, however, has continued to be a source of mold complaints by staff, and long before it was damaged during 2017’s twin hurricanes.