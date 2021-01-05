The V.I. Health Department announced Monday an expansion of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, to now include seniors and individuals who regularly engage with the public, like first responders, teachers and grocery workers.
The expansion is part of “Phase 1B” of the vaccination plan recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of medical and public health experts that make recommendations at the federal level.
In addition to first responders, persons with immunocompromised conditions and the 65 and older population, Phase 1B comprises specified frontline staff of select local and federal public and private agencies or entities that engage with the public. Organizations include pharmacies, V.I. Police Department, Corrections Bureau, Fire Service, Education Department, Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs enforcement officers, Planning and Natural Resources Department enforcement officers, VITRAN drivers, U.S. Postal Service, local and federal courts, Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration, Port Authority, taxi associations, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Tourism Department, Sports, Parks and Recreation Department, Legislature, University of the Virgin Islands, Water and Power Authority, National Guard, Government House enforcement team, grocery stores, V.I. Human Resources Department, banks, contract workers/essential workers.
“Phase 1A” started on Dec. 16 and included clinical health care staff, residents and staff in long-term care facilities, as well as persons in need of special care and the elderly.
According to a statement, the V.I. Health Department has received 4,825 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and roughly 1,200 doses have been administered across the territory. Additional vaccines are being ordered and delivered on a weekly basis.
It is expected that the Health Department will roll into subsequent phases as the vaccine inventory increases.
Phase 1C will include individuals who work in water and waste management, food services, shelters and housing, finance, information technology and communications, energy, legal and media with a continuation of those not vaccinated in phases 1A and 1B, according to a statement.
Phases 2 and 3 will encapsulate the wider public starting with those in prior phases who have not yet been vaccinated, then the rest of the wider public.