St. Croix residents suffering symptoms of respiratory or nervous system distress are urged to seek medical attention after the Limetree Bay Refinery flared hydrogen sulfide gas.
The V.I. Health Department announced Saturday that the gas poses a serious public health threat, after a foul-smelling chemical release caused schools to close early Friday.
But many students were sent home to neighborhoods near the plant, and Saturday’s announcement says those affected should temporarily relocate to avoid further exposure.
V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said the government “has confirmed that there were elevated concentrations of H2S (hydrogen sulfide) in the No. 8 flare header at the Limetree Bay facility,” according to the news release.
The flare header is essentially a pipe that carries gas into the flare stack to be burned and in a press release Saturday, Limetree Bay stated that “hydrogen sulfide was a component in the gases that were safely burned in the flare, generating the sulfur dioxide that resulted in the odor.”
Releasing sulfur dioxide, however, is also not without dangers, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
“Flaring hydrogen sulfide can produce high ambient concentrations of sulfur dioxide,” the EPA states. “Short-term exposures to elevated sulfur dioxide levels ... may result in reduced lung function accompanied by such symptoms as wheezing, chest tightness, or shortness of breath in asthmatic children and adults. Other effects associated with longer-term exposures to high concentrations of sulfur dioxide, combined with high levels of particulate matter, can result in respiratory illness, alterations in the lungs’ defenses, and aggravation of existing cardiovascular disease.”
Both chemicals have a strong odor, hydrogen sulfide can smell similar to “rotten eggs” and sulfur dioxide, “has an odor similar to a struck match,” according to the Health Department and Limetree, respectively.
In contrast to Limetree’s statement, the Health Department’s press release makes no mention of sulfur dioxide and stresses possible exposure to hydrogen sulfide only.
Health Department spokeswoman Jahnesta Ritter said in the statement that “this foul, gaseous smell, which can smell similar to rotten eggs, has permeated throughout the Frederiksted area for the past few days.”
“Any potential threat to the health of the public is always a concern of mine,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said in a statement. “As DPNR continues to monitor environmental effects, I encourage you to report symptoms like headaches, nausea, and especially those of a respiratory nature to your health care provider.”
Shortly after the press release was issued Saturday morning, The Daily News sent several questions about the situation via email to Ritter, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. and Limetree Bay spokeswoman Erica Parsons, including whether the Health Department is tracking reports of symptoms.
Akeel Phillips, who lives close to the refinery, told The Daily News on Friday that he had been smelling the odor since Monday.
“I noticed this funny odor outside, and I bought all these different air fresheners but was still getting the smell,” Phillips said. “I’ve been getting these crazy headaches. The smell was just ridiculous.”
Several miles away in Frederiksted, Jennifer Valiulis said she was awakened by the odor on Friday. The acting executive director of the St. Croix Environmental Association put a blanket over her face to block out the odor, which caused her eyes and lungs to burn, she said.
On March 26, the EPA withdrew the refinery’s permit for further study under pressure from environmental groups.
Although the problem has been corrected, according to Parsons, questions about the refinery’s emission levels, oversight and pollution control equipment persist.
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the Health Department “will monitor this situation and advise the community accordingly,” according to Saturday’s news release.
Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to DPNR at 340-773-1082 ext. 2221 or the Environmental Health division at 340-718-1311 ext. 3709.