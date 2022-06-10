ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Health Department confirmed the 115th COVID-related death in a news release sent out Thursday, claiming the life an 82-year-old female living on St. Thomas.
According to the release, after “further investigating” the cause of death and notifying next of kin, the department was “saddened” to confirm to the territory another resident has died due to the virus.
The department advises residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it can “prevent severe illness and death.”
Appointment for vaccines or boosters can be made by calling (340) 777-8227 or visiting the website covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Additionally, walk-ins are also accepted at the territory’s Community Vaccination Centers located at Charles Harwood Memorial Complex on St. Croix and the Community Health Clinic on the second floor at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
The release indicates vaccines and boosters remain available for individuals of all ages on St. John at the pop-up location in the V.I. Port Authority’s gravel lot each Wednesday between 1 and 4 p.m. Testing is also done between noon and 3 p.m.
Pediatric vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 can also be obtained. The release states parents can get this done on St. Thomas at the Maternal, Child Health Clinic in the Elanco Building on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. but must bring self-identification and the child’s birth certificate. Walk-ins are discouraged, but appointments can be made by calling (340) 777-8227.