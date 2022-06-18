The V.I. Health Department has confirmed the 118th death related to COVID-19 in the territory.
The deceased is a 75-year-old man on St. Croix, according to the news release issued Friday.
The announcement comes days after the department confirmed that an 87-year-old woman on St. Thomas and an 87-year-old man on St. Croix had become the 116th and 117th individuals to die from the virus in the Virgin Islands.
The department’s release states it “continues to work to slow the spread” and advises precautionary measures including the practice of social distancing, wearing a facial covering when in company of others, cleaning frequently used areas, and washing your hands often.
To ward against the virus, the department encourages all residents to become vaccinate. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 340-777-8227 or visiting the website covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Additionally, walk-ins are accepted at Community Vaccination Centers like the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex on St. Croix which provides vaccines and boosters Monday through Friday from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.