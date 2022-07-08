The V.I. Health Department has confirmed the 119th death related to COVID-19 in the territory.
The deceased is a 94-year-old woman on St. Croix.
The department’s release states it “continues to work to slow the spread” and advises precautionary measures including the practice of social distancing, wearing a facial covering when in company of others, cleaning frequently used areas, and washing your hands often.”
To ward against the virus, the department encourages all residents to become vaccinated. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 340-777-8227 or visiting the website covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Additionally, walk-ins are accepted at Community Vaccination Centers like the Charles Harwood Memorial Complex on St. Croix, which provides vaccines and boosters Monday through Friday from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.