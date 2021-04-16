The V.I. Health Department confirmed Thursday that an 81-year-old St. Thomas man is the territory’s 27th death related to COVID-19.
According to a news release, “the department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: stay at home, practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water.”
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, please call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.