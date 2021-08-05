The V.I. Health Department announced Wednesday night that a 77-year-old male on St. Croix is the 40th death related to COVID-19.
The department noted in a news release it was confirming the death “after further investigating cause of death and ensuring notification of next of kin,” but did not say when the individual died.
According to the statement, Health continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and urged residents to follow precautionary measures. Those include social distancing, wearing a mask when in company of others outside the household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash hands often with soap and warm water.
“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death,” the release sated.
To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227, visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines or a Community Vaccination Center. Walk-ins are welcome.
On St. Croix, the vaccine center is at the former Nissan dealership, adjacent to the Honda dealership in La Grande Princesse.
On St. Thomas, the vaccine center is located at the Community Health Clinic on the 2nd floor at the Schneider Regional Medical Center.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340- 776-1519; for a medical emergency, call 911.
Individuals seeking more information on the virus can visit covid19usvi.com or text COVID19USVI to 888777 for COVID-19 updates.