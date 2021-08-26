The Health Department confirmed the 51st COVID-19 death Wednesday, and 18 people remain hospitalized with the virus territorywide, including eight on ventilators.
Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas is currently treating 13 patients suffering from COVID-19, including five hemo-dialysis patients, and three people on a ventilator. The hospital has had one COVID-19 death in the last 24 hours, according to a post on the Schneider Regional Medical Center Facebook page Wednesday.
The Health Department confirmed in a news release Wednesday that a 53-year-old St. Thomas woman was the 51st person to die from COVID-19 in the Virgin Islands since the pandemic began.
Meanwhile, Luis Hospital on St. Croix has only five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — but all five are on ventilators.
None of the COVID-19 patients who have died or been hospitalized were vaccinated.
Health officials say getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death. To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Walk-ins are also accepted at the community vaccination centers at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse, St. Croix, and at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.