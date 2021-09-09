The V.I. Health Department has confirmed the 63rd COVID-19 death in the territory, a 63-year-old woman on St. Croix.
The news comes one day after the department reported the 62nd COVID-19 victim in the Virgin Islands, a 57-year-old unvaccinated man on St. Thomas.
On Sunday, the department confirmed that a 30-year-old man on St. Croix had died from the virus, one of the youngest victims in the Virgin Islands since the pandemic began.
All of the dead were unvaccinated, according to the department.
While the virus has mostly impacted seniors, in July, V.I. officials announced that a 9-year-old had been hospitalized.
Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the virus has been blamed for the deaths of 20 individuals on St. Croix, three on St. John and 40 on St. Thomas, according to the Health Department’s daily COVID-19 report.
As of Wednesday, the Health Department reported an additional 17 positive cases on St. Croix and 14 on St. Thomas, bringing the current total of active cases to 180: 112 on St. Croix, 65 on St. Thomas, and three on St. John.
To slow the spread of the virus, the department advises individuals to practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water.
To schedule an appointment to receive the free vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.