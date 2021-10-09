The V.I. Health Department confirmed the 73rd death due to COVID-19 on Friday.
The victim is a 78-year-old woman on St. Croix, according to a news release.
“The Department continues to work to slow the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to follow these precautionary measures: practice social distancing, wear a mask when in company of others outside of those in your household, clean frequently used areas thoroughly, and wash your hands often with soap and warm water,” the news release said.
According to the Health Department, “getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death.”
To schedule an appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers.
St. Croix’s community vaccination center is at the Nissan Center in La Grande Princesse, adjacent to the Honda dealership and The Paint Shop, on the same side of the street as Food Town.
On St. Thomas the community vaccination center is at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.