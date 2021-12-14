A 57-year-old woman on St. Croix is the latest person to die from COVID-19 in the territory, marking the 88th death since the pandemic began, according to the V.I. Health Department.
One individual is being treated for COVID-19 at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, and Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas has not had a COVID-19 admission in three weeks, Health Deputy Commissioner Reuben Molloy said during Monday’s weekly press briefing.
There are currently 58 active COVID-19 cases, including 38 on St. Croix, 19 on St. Thomas and one on St. John. The seven-day test positivity rate is 1.28%.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said that overall, the territory is doing well in fighting the spread of the virus, but urged caution during social gatherings throughout the holiday season.
According to the Health Department, “getting the COVID-19 vaccine can prevent severe illness and death.”
To schedule a vaccination appointment, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at community vaccination centers in La Grande Princesse on St. Croix and at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
Vaccinations are also available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursday, at the Charles Harwood Complex on St. Croix; from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at Cost-U-Less on St. Thomas; and from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesdays, at the Port Authority gravel lot in Cruz Bay, St. John.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.
Millennial Council
Motta said Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will also be announcing the “Governor’s Millennial Council,” a group of millennial advisers, during a press conference today at the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix.