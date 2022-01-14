The V.I. Health Department has confirmed the 91st death related to COVID-19 in the territory since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The deceased is a 75-year-old man on St. Thomas, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.
The death occurred at Schneider Hospital, where 15 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment as of Thursday, according to information from the hospital.
One patient is also on hemodialysis, and one patient is on a ventilator. None of the patients currently hospitalized on St. Thomas have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to the hospital.
There are six people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Luis Hospital on St. Croix as of Thursday, according to that hospital. None of the patients are on ventilators and two are vaccinated.
The territory’s first COVID-19 death of 2022 was an 84-year-old woman who died on St. Thomas, the Health Department said in a statement issued Tuesday.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers.
St. Croix’s Community Vaccination Center is located at the Nissan Center on St. Croix which is in La Grande Princesse.
On St. Thomas, the Community Vaccination Center is located at the Community Health Clinic at Schneider Hospital.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.