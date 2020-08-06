The V.I. Health Department has confirmed a ninth death related to COVID-19 in the Virgin Islands, but is refusing to provide any details about the latest victims.
Health Department spokeswoman Jahnesta Ritter did say that the eighth recorded death was not the fetus of the seventh victim, as has been widely rumored, but would not confirm whether the seventh victim was pregnant or provide any additional information.
Ritter declined to respond to questions about the age, gender, and which island the latest victims died on, and Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. did not respond to questions from The Daily News.
Health Department employee Donna Christensen said Ritter would respond to inquiries about COVID-related deaths.
Ritter said she had no other information available, aside from the total number of confirmed deaths.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Tai Hunte said during a news conference Monday that primarily older individuals with underlying health problems are being impacted by COVID-19, and younger community members must remain vigilant to avoid infecting their loved ones.
“There is not anybody in this territory that COVID will not affect,” Hunte said.
Currently, there are 67 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on St. Thomas, 39 active cases on St. Croix and 2 active cases on St. John, according to Health Department statistics.