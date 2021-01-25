The Virgin Islands Health Department is investigating the death of a 41-year-old St. Thomas man who recovered from COVID-19 five weeks ago, according to a department statement.
Health officials are awaiting more details from the medical examiner to determine if there is any direct link to the virus. If confirmed, it would be the 25th COVID-related death in the territory and the 16th on St. Thomas. Reports of rehospitalization and even death after COVID-19 recovery have cropped up across the country. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long-term complications from COVID-19 have included cardiovascular, respiratory and renal problems.
“The long-term significance of these effects is not yet known,” according to the CDC website. “CDC will continue active investigation and provide updates as new data emerge.” Health officials continue to urge the public to follow precautionary measures, such as staying at home, practicing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands often with soap and warm water.
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911. For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.