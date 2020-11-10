While it’s still unclear when a COVID-19 vaccine will be released, the V.I. Health Department is preparing to transport, store and administer those immunizations to help stop the further spread of the deadly virus.
Many Virgin Islanders took to social media to share their thoughts after a “60 Minutes” segment Sunday evening, which mentioned challenges the territory might face when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.
A two-dose vaccine being developed by Pfizer could be ready within weeks, but it must be kept very cold until it’s used.
Marion Whicker, who is working on the federal government’s vaccine effort, dubbed “Operation Warp Speed,” told “60 Minutes” interviewer David Martin that “the Virgin Islands has already reported in that they don’t have ultra-cold freezers. That’s OK. And that they don’t have an ability to dry ice. But what we do know is that we can very quickly move dry ice from Puerto Rico.”
Manufacturing enough doses of the vaccine for everyone who needs them and distributing the doses will require coordination, planning and time.
According to The Associated Press, Pfizer has estimated it could have 50 million doses available globally by the end of 2020, only enough for 25 million people.
During the weekly COVID-19 press conference Monday, Virgin Islands Territorial Director of Immunization, Monife Stout, said the Health Department is working with local and federal entities to plan for how to administer vaccines.
That work includes determining locations, working with healthcare providers, purchasing equipment and supplies, staffing, data reporting and figuring out logistics to maintain social distancing and public safety while minimizing vaccine waste, Stout said.
Several different manufacturers are creating different version of a COVID-19 vaccine, some of which require specific temperatures and handling, and “all of these variables are considered in the planning efforts to disseminate the vaccine,” Stout said.
A vaccine “may be available as early as this month” to vulnerable individuals, “then increased through the spring of 2021 for the general population.”
The first phase of immunization would go to healthcare workers, emergency responders, hospital staff, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, Stout said. The second phase would go to specific populations with other challenges, “including behavioral health and the chronic homeless, and the Bureau of Corrections to name a few.”
Eventually, the broader community and children would also receive vaccinations as more become available.
Stout also encouraged Virgin Islanders to get the flu vaccine.
The department will be conducting outreach events on each island and Stout advises people to visit their community health centers or visit their private provider to receive the inoculation.
“Immunity to influenza is crucial to preventing higher rates of death associated with COVID-19 infection,” Stout said. “It is imperative to get the flu vaccine to avoid the possibility of coinfections with COVID-19 virus, which may result in worse outcomes if one were also to contract the flu virus.”