Two Legionnaires’ disease cases have been confirmed in the territory, but the Health Department has released little information on the source of the outbreak.
“We as public health professionals have to balance and protect the safety of the public versus the privacy of individuals, so we provide information that we think will allow us to achieve that,” Deputy Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said during a Government House press briefing Monday. “We are a small community, and we don’t want to give too much information that would allow individuals to be identified.”
Molloy did confirm there was one case on St. Thomas and another on St. Croix, but he said he did not have information available on where the cases had originated from, such as in a public place, private residence or off-island.
Legionnaires’ disease, a type of severe pneumonia, is caused by breathing in tiny droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria.
When questioned, Molloy did not have information on whether those infected had been hospitalized.
During a previous outbreak of the illness between March 2010 and August 2011, five individuals were sickened and required hospitalization but recovered.
Those who fell ill had been guests at Marriott’s Frenchman’s Reef and Morning Star Beach Resort and Marriott’s Frenchman’s Cove, prompting remediation work to the resorts’ water systems.
Molloy said common places in the Virgin Islands where this bacteria can be found includes cisterns, water heaters, hot tubs or commercial air conditioning systems that are cooled by water.
“Regular and proper cleaning of these types of water receptacles is recommended to prevent the spread of the disease,” Molloy said.
COVID-19 update
On Monday, the Health Department confirmed the territory’s 104th COVID-19 related death, a 68-year-old woman on St. Thomas. A day earlier, Health reported the 103rd victim of the virus was a 57-year-old man on St. Thomas.
“Prayers and support to those who have lost their loved ones,” Molloy said during the press briefing.
Molloy said Luis Hospital has 12 patients with one ventilated and Schneider Hospital has six patients with two ventilated.
“Fortunately we are seeing a decrease in our positivity rate and our active cases, our current positivity rate is at 4.53%,” Molloy said. “We do continue to experience a high rate of hospitalized individuals. This is one of the residual effects of the omicron surge.”
Health officials are continuing to encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated with the $250 gift card giveaway for youth ages 5 to 17. The program begins Monday and runs through March 18.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, please call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.
Governor moves
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta reported that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and the first family has temporarily vacated the official residence at Government House on St. Croix, as the residence is undergoing critical maintenance.
“The repairs, according to the contractor, are expected to take a month to complete,” Motta said. “In the interim the family will reside at the rental residence in St. Thomas, and at a private residence in St. Croix.”
Motta noted that at 9:30 a.m. today, Bryan will hold a bill signing ceremony at the St. Thomas Government House for the recently passed Government Employees’ Retirement System rescue plan bill, which authorizes the refinancing of rum cover-over matching fund bonds at current market interest rates to free up revenues to go toward the system.
Bryan will be joined by members of the 34th Legislature subcommittee on GERS and key stakeholders at the signing.