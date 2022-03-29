ST. THOMAS — After a slight uptick in the COVID-19 infection rate, the Health Department reminded the public to continue being vigilant and wear masks when appropriate, and also issued a warning to parents about an increase in edible marijuana consumption among young Virgin Islanders.
During Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing, Deputy Health Commissioner Reuben Molloy said there are no COVID-19 patients at either of the territory’s hospitals “for the first time in awhile.”
And while still very low at 1.76%, the seven-day positivity rate is up from 0.88% over the previous week. There are currently 40 active cases, including 28 on St. Croix, 11 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John. There have been 110 deaths related to COVID-19 in the territory since the pandemic began two years ago.
Numbers are dwindling but “we’re still seeing active cases, and for that reason our ask to you is to remain vigilant,” and he urged everyone to get vaccinated if possible.
Masks are still mandated at schools, ports, and health care facilities, and Molloy reminded the public that even though Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has lifted the mask mandate in most spaces, private businesses may continue to require mask-wearing if they choose.
While no cases of the new BA.2 variant have been confirmed in the Virgin Islands, there are 14 samples currently being tested, and the variant accounts for one-third of all COVID-19 infections on the mainland so “it is a matter of when, not if,” it spreads to the Virgin Islands, Molloy said.
Assistant Health Commissioner Nicole Craigwell-Syms also warned “parents, guardians, teachers, anyone associated with youth” to be aware of the prevalence of edible marijuana products, typically packaged as candy, gummies, brownies, cookies, and other snacks.
She compared discussions around cannabis use to sexual health education, and said adults need to take an honest, open approach when talking to young people about the potential risks and realities, rather than strict abstinence-only policies that shut down dialogue and education.
“Edibles are tricky, the effects are delayed,” and children may take too much and “overdose,” she said. “Make it clear that consuming too much marijuana, among other things, can really mess with your central nervous or cardiovascular system,” and “you can end up in the emergency room.”
While the V.I. Legislature legalized medical marijuana, the V.I. Justice Department is still reviewing draft regulations for legal sufficiency, and the V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board has not yet established a timeline for when the medicinal marijuana program will finally be rolled out.
Small amounts of recreational marijuana have been decriminalized, but the drug is not yet legal for adult recreational use, and the odor of marijuana is still used by V.I. Police to establish probable cause for suspected criminal activity. Marijuana in all forms also remains illegal on federal property, including post offices and the National Park.
During Monday’s press briefing, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. also said that the Office of Management and Budget is preparing to send down Bryan’s 2023-24 executive budget.
The Internal Revenue Bureau has released $25 million in income tax refunds for tax refunds up to 2019, and 1,431 refunds have been paid for the 2020 tax year.
Motta also reminded the community that all government offices will be closed for Transfer Day on Thursday, which is a public holiday commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Danish transfer of the Virgin Islands to the United States.