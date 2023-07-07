The V.I. Department of Health’s Epidemiology Division is resuming free COVID-19 testing, according to a news release.
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis announced the following schedule for free drive-thru COVID testing, which began on Wednesday.
St. Croix: The drive-thru testing site, located adjacent to VIDOH’s red modulars in Estate Richmond, will open from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily, excluding holidays.
St. John: Testing will take place on Wednesdays at the VIPA Gravel Lot from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Thomas: As of Thursday the drive-thru testing site, located at the Schneider Regional Medical Center loading dock, will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
The Epidemiology Division has re-established a hotline, which will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline call-in numbers are (340) 712-6299 for St. Croix and (340) 776-1519 for St. Thomas and St. John.