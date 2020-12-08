A leading health official in the territory Monday pushed back against misinformation surrounding the soon-to-be released COVID-19 vaccines, insisting widespread use will not only save lives but reverse an infection rate that, since Thanksgiving, has shot upward.
“The development of a COVID-19 vaccine is the most significant medical countermeasure that has been established thus far,” said Dr. Tai Hunte, an infectious disease specialist with the V.I. Health Department.
“I caution those who publicly denounce the safety or efficacy of vaccinations. This approach discourages immunizations of the people of the Virgin Islands and decreases the chance of us developing herd immunity.”
Hunte, who spoke during Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s weekly press briefing, addressed the wave of fear, skepticism and downright falsehoods, particularly on social media, regarding the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which are currently awaiting approval for emergency use from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
While some “anti-vaxxers” claim vaccines contain harmful chemicals, others are concerned about the hasty rollout done by Pfizer and Moderna, and believe Virgin Islanders will be “guinea pigs” during a clinical trial period.
Hunte called the claims “unfounded and false.”
“The clinical trials or the ‘experimentations’ are over,” she said. “Over 100,000 people volunteered to participate in several vaccine trials to determine if there would be a safe and effective vaccine. The experiments are done and we were not participants in the clinical trials.”
Hunte added that the vaccines were rolled out quickly because “people were dying” and the need was urgent. Even so, the vaccines were developed “in the same way as all other vaccines.”
“The materials used in the vaccines are safe to be injected into our bodies because all vaccine ingredients already naturally exist in our bodies in much larger quantities,” Hunte said. “The risks [involved with] vaccinations are exponentially lower than many other things that contribute to chronic diseases and cancer such as the consumption of drugs, alcohol, tobacco and unhealthy foods.”
Hunte noted that the vaccines, once approved, will be distributed to the territory at the same time as every other state. Populations deemed critical, like first responders and those in long-term care facilities, will be the first priority.
Drill postponed
Last week, the Health Department was scheduled to participate in a Pfizer vaccine distribution drill, in which roughly 1,000 doses of a mock vaccine would be transported to various health care providers across the territory.
The drill sought to test the logistics of distributing a vaccine that requires ultra-cold storage of roughly minus-112 degrees, as most health care providers in the territory do not have access to ultra-cold refrigeration units.
The drill was postponed, however, due to Pfizer experiencing an “unforeseen hurdle” with Customs on their end, an issue that had to be resolved before shipping an empty vaccine box, according to the Health Department.
The drill is scheduled for this week.
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said two facilities with ultra-cold refrigeration units — one on St. Croix and one on St. Thomas — will act as vaccine hubs during the drill.
Six of the 15 health care providers who signed up to participate in the vaccination program will administer the vaccine or be the “spokes” in the drill where people can get the vaccine.
Rising cases
The territory is currently tracking 105 active COVID-19 cases, cracking 100 for the first time since early September.
St. John, which has long kept its active case total in the single digits, is now tracking 31 active cases, the highest it has ever experienced since the start of the pandemic.
Bryan said the territory’s positivity rate for the last week was just over 7%.
“It is not where we want to be at all at this point,” he said. “We are seeing a consistent increase in the active cases across the territory since the Thanksgiving Day holiday, and we expect that as these days go by, it’s going to get worse.”
The governor urged the public to avoid gatherings, as most infected people are asymptomatic and don’t realize their transmitting the virus. He also said further restrictions will be imposed in the next few weeks — including mandating 100% testing at the airports.
“Individuals who come to the territory without a negative test will be mandated to be tested at a personal cost,” he said. “Those who refuse to be tested will be fined and subject to a 14-day quarantine.”
To report a suspected case of COVID-19, call 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. If you have a medical emergency, call 911.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com. For COVID-19 updates, text COVID19USVI to 888777.