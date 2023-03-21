The Health Department is continuing to track declining numbers of COVID-19 cases, while starting a pilot program to track viral illnesses and prevent outbreaks at schools.

Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis said during Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing that there is currently a 2.5% seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19. The department is tracking 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases territory-wide, including eight on St. Thomas, seven on St. Croix, and one on St. John.

