The Health Department is continuing to track declining numbers of COVID-19 cases, while starting a pilot program to track viral illnesses and prevent outbreaks at schools.
Territorial Epidemiologist Esther Ellis said during Monday’s weekly Government House press briefing that there is currently a 2.5% seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19. The department is tracking 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases territory-wide, including eight on St. Thomas, seven on St. Croix, and one on St. John.
There are no COVID-19 patients at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, but three patients are receiving treatment at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
Ellis said the department will now be issuing weekly epidemiology reports rather than daily, and encouraged all residents to get bivalent COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
The department’s epidemiology department has also started a pilot program to track and treat “Influenza-like illness,” and help prevent outbreaks that disrupt classroom learning.
“As part of the pilot program, the Department of Health is offering free school-based Flu A, Flu B, RSV, and COVID-19 testing, with parent permission, for students with symptoms of respiratory illness. Families that participate will receive a link to their students test results directly to their mobile phone or e-mail address. Results from testing will be available within 24 to 48 hours in most cases,” according to information from the Health Department.
“The Epidemiology Division worked the VI Department of Education to develop this special testing program utilizing COVID-19 funding,” Ellis said in a statement. “The use of one-swab laboratory testing can detect the COVID-19, Flu A, Flu B, and RSV respiratory viruses in a multiplex test.”
According to a news release, the department is also working with schools to gather information “about respiratory, gastrointestinal, and other illnesses using school absenteeism data. This data will be used to customize prevention strategies and deploy the treatment resources to schools with outbreaks.”
The Department of Health has also distributed more than 17,000 COVID-19 home test kits to schools across the Territory, for at home use for students, teachers, staff, or anyone in their household as needed. The second round of distribution is underway, according to the department.
