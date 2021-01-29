The Virgin Islands Health Department on Thursday confirmed that an unexpected death of a St. Thomas man who recovered from COVID-19 five weeks ago was not related to the virus.
According to a statement, the department ended its investigation into the death of the 41-year-old man after Health officials received an evaluation from the medical examiner and the department’s Epidemiology division that determined the death was not related to COVID-19.
As it stands, there have been 24 deaths related to COVID-19 in the territory.
