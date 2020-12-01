While potential vaccines for the coronavirus are just around the corner, the delivery, storage and distribution of said vaccines will prove challenging. As such, the V.I. Health Department is engaging in a drill this week to ensure residents will receive their dose as quickly as possible.
The drill, facilitated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is being done in preparation for the Pfizer vaccine, which, while proven to be 90% effective, requires ultra-cold storage of roughly -80 degrees Celsius, or -112 degrees Fahrenheit.
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said most health care providers in the territory do not have access to ultra-cold refrigeration units. As such, the Health Department, in collaboration with federal partners, will carry out a “hub and spoke” logistical approach for the drill, using a mock vaccine.
“Two facilities with ultra-cold refrigeration units on St. Croix and St. Thomas will act as vaccine ‘hubs’ or places where the vaccine will be stored,” Ellis said during a Government House press briefing Monday. “Six of the 15 health care providers who signed up to participate in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program will administer the vaccine or be the ‘spokes’ in the drill where persons may receive the vaccine.”
Ellis said the amount of Pfizer vaccine in the drill will be limited to 975 mock doses for the territory, which requires additional logistical effort to split the doses between each island and inter-island transport from one hub to the other.
The vaccines will initially arrive at the hub on St. Croix, then be transferred to St. Thomas, after which both islands will carry out transporting the vaccine from the hub to the spokes, according to Ellis.
Results of the drill will be shared with the CDC.
Ellis said this method will be used until the Moderna vaccine is available. That vaccine requires 2- to 8-degree storage (35.6 to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit), which most healthcare providers in the territory can accommodate as it is a temperature range maintainable by an average home refrigerator. The Moderna vaccine can also be shipped to providers directly.
The few healthcare providers with ultra-cold storage units may continue ordering the Pfizer vaccine, which will also be delivered to them directly.
Ellis added that populations deemed critical will be vaccinated during the first phase and include clinical staff, first responders, persons with immunocompromised conditions and those in long-term care facilities.
“The subsequent phases will include the elderly, behavioral health patients — specifically the chronically homeless — and incarcerated persons,” she said. “By the spring of 2021, the vaccine will be available for the wider public and children.”
The Health Department encourages the community to get the flu vaccine as part of overall immunity and continue being vigilant in practicing social distancing, wearing protective masks and washing hands.
As of Monday evening, the territory was tracking 34 active cases, and has averaged roughly 60 active cases in the past seven days, a trend not seen since September.
